Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door

Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his involvement with the 16-year-old was illegal on many fronts.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect accused in a bizarre rape case that spans several states is giving his side of the story from jail.

Zackary Jones is accused of multiple counts of rape and other charges. Police say a teenager from North Carolina who was missing for weeks was found with him at a Lincoln County home.

He claims from jail he was helping the girl. The girl’s family says that is far from the case.

Jones is facing more than 30 different charges, including rape, but from the Pulaski County jail, he says he met the girl online and was told she was 18. He says he went to North Carolina to help her.

“Her grandma kicked her out. She didn’t appear to be that age (16). She had all kinds of piercings,” Jones said.

However, the 16-year-old girl’s grandfather, Eugene Baughman, says she ran away from her grandmother and then met up with Jones.

“She started taking her privileges away from her, her phone and stuff. That’s when she got mad and left. She would not come back home,” said Baughman.

Baughman says they lost complete communication with her for weeks. She was reported missing in early December.

“I was thinking she was dead,” Baughman said.

Instead, the girl was with Jones in Kentucky. Police say they found her Christmas Day inside a trap door hidden under a rug in the bedroom.

“She hid on her own free will. She was actually in the bed when police officers first came in there,” said Jones.

“I don’t think he was rescuing anyone. I think he was trying to find another person to victimize,” said Baughman.

Police also say Jones admitted to giving the girl drugs and tried to destroy drug paraphernalia in front of officers.

The 16-year-old victim was returned to her grandmother in North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Crews working to repair internet lines.
Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
The shop is open in Coal Run, bringing sandwiches and teas to town.
Pike Co. business bringing fresh sips, sandwiches to the table

Latest News

Diva is waiting for her forever home.
Donor pays adoption fees for 19 shelter dogs
More than $5,000,000 in Community Development Block Grants are being awarded to areas in...
SWVA communities awarded Community Development Block Grants
AAA memberships are available on their website
AAA suggests being prepared before traveling this winter
City of London Christmas decorations
London recognized for holiday spirit
While fireworks can be upsetting to pets, there are ways to mitigate the noise for sensitive...
Pet owners urged to keep pets indoors during NYE fireworks