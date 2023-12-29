Harlan County girls basketball head coach records milestone win

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Anthony Nolan, head girls basketball coach at Harlan County, won this 400th game Thursday night.

Nolan previously coached the Cawood boys, going 210-132.

He’s currently in his 10th season as coach of the Lady Black Bears, with a 190-89 record.

“I am thankful for the special memories with all the coaches and players over the years that I have been blessed to work with,” said Nolan.

The Lady Black Bears have won three straight games after their 62-45 win over Providence Academy (Johnson City), TN in the Chain Rock Classic.

“The overall success of the team has always been a priority before any individual coaching accomplishment,” said Nolan. “I think it does show consistency in performance over the years.”

Nolan became the third coach to reach the mark with Harlan County teams, after John Bond (497-262) and Mike Jones (457-169).

“I am proud that all of the wins came for the Harlan County schools. I have never had any interest in coaching anywhere else.”

It’s back to business though for coach Nolan following the big night.

“I spent the evening with my family preparing for the next game tomorrow.”

Harlan County will be back in action Friday at 4:15 p.m. against the host of the Chain Rock Classic in Pineville.

