Harlan County girls basketball head coach records milestone win

Anthony Nolan grabs his 400th career coaching win.
Anthony Nolan grabs his 400th career coaching win.(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Anthony Nolan, head girls basketball coach at Harlan County, won this 400th game Thursday night.

Nolan previously coached the Cawood boys, going 210-132.

He’s currently in his 10th season as coach of the Lady Black Bears, with a 190-89 record.

“I am thankful for the special memories with all the coaches and players over the years that I have been blessed to work with,” said Nolan.

The Lady Black Bears have won three straight games after their 62-45 win over Providence Academy (Johnson City), TN in the Chain Rock Classic.

“The overall success of the team has always been a priority before any individual coaching accomplishment,” said Nolan. “I think it does show consistency in performance over the years.”

Nolan became the third coach to reach the mark with Harlan County teams, after John Bond (497-262) and Mike Jones (457-169).

“I am proud that all of the wins came for the Harlan County schools. I have never had any interest in coaching anywhere else.”

It’s back to business though for coach Nolan following the big night.

“I spent the evening with my family preparing for the next game tomorrow.”

Harlan County will be back in action Friday at 4:15 p.m. against the host of the Chain Rock Classic in Pineville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Hannah Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse for allegedly abusing her young child.
Kentucky mother accused of abusing baby
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
Crews working to repair internet lines.
Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door

Latest News

Somerset escapes Middlesboro 61-57 in the Chain Rock Classic
Somerset escapes Middlesboro in Chain Rock Classic
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky football gears up for Friday’s Gator Bowl versus Clemson
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Somerset Middlesboro - 5:30
Bobcat Memorial Classic -- December 27, 2023
Oneida Baptist gets third straight win over Cordia in Bobcat Memorial Classic