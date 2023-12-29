Georgetown police share tips to have a safe New Year’s Eve

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police say they want to end 2023 on a good note and start 2024 in a safe way.

They say that’s reliant on people making good decisions on New Year’s Eve.

Lieutenant Jason Bruner says while they’re out on their typical patrol routes, they’re going to be paying extra attention to people driving impaired.

Bruner says if you’re planning on going to a bar or a party for New Year’s Eve, there are some tips for you to celebrate in a fun but safe way.

He says to have a designated driver established or use a ride-share service, always have a buddy with you, and never leave your drink unattended.

Bruner says they respond to all types of calls on New Year’s Eve, from DUIs and fireworks to fights and loud parties.

He says to stay vigilant of your surroundings.

“We want people to celebrate the incoming year. Our biggest goal is that people do it safely and that people keep in mind that because they’re out partying doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone else is,” said Lt. Bruner.

Police say their biggest message is that whatever decision you make can have a huge impact on someone else. Take the next few days to get a plan in place.

