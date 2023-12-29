FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix expected through Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is going to turn a bit wintry today as an area of upper level low pressure works into the Bluegrass State. This system will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region today as temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the day. Air temperatures likely stay above freezing during the day light hours, so don’t expect much of any accumulation during the day today.

As we go into tonight and temperatures drop to near freezing, we could see some minor accumulations, especially in the higher elevations. This is not going to be a big deal system, but will provide just a few festive flakes and could cause a coating or so on the grassy surfaces by tomorrow morning in a few spots.

Temperatures return to the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and we will continue to see some snow showers with a little light rain mixed in. New Year’s even looks pretty nice, dry with highs near 50.

Another system dives into the region on New Years Day and could bring us another shot of wintry mix with lows near freezing and highs only in the upper 30s. We look dry on Tuesday and Wednesday before our next system enters the region on Thursday.

