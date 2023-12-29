FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wintry end to 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered snow showers linger to start the holiday weekend, but we are tracking some improvements by New Year’s Eve.

Tonight Through Saturday

Spotty snow showers stick around tonight, and some could be heavy at times. Low temperatures stay above freezing, so we are not expecting major impacts. However, a light coating or dusting will be possible in the grassy areas or on the elevated surfaces, especially in higher elevations. Lows bottom out in the mid-to-lower-30s.

Snow showers and areas of wintry mix are possible to start the weekend, especially for the first half of Saturday. Similar to Friday, high temperatures top out above freezing, so we are not anticipating big impacts. Highs reach the upper-30s by the afternoon.

We are tracking drier conditions by Saturday night. Lows dip into the lower-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Holiday Forecast

We are tracking some improvements in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. We stay dry and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs rebound into the upper-40s and lower-50s, but lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s, so be sure to bundle up if you have plans.

Our next precipitation chance looks to be on New Year’s Day. We are tracking stray areas of wintry mix or snow showers. Again, temperatures top out above freezing in the upper-30s, so it will not be a big deal. Overnight lows look to fall into the upper-20s as cooler air filters in.

Kicking Off 2024 On A Cool Note

The extended forecast is trending drier and seasonable.

We are tracking dry conditions on Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-40s, and lows bottom out in the upper-20s.

Wednesday also looks mostly dry and near average. Highs reach the mid-40s under a partly sunny sky, and lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Models are hinting at another potential weather system by Thursday. We will watch it closely and keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.