MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - McCreary County Sheriff David Sampson reported an arrest was made by a K9 Deputy.

Timothy Ridner, 40, of Pine Knot, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and obstructed vision and/or windshield.

Ridner was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

