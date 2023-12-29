Dairy Dart to become food truck

Dairy Dart
Dairy Dart(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dairy Dart has been serving Laurel Countians since 1953.

After decades worth of service, three owners have decided to retire, and close the doors to their building.

“We’re just ready to retire, and it’s a good time for us. We’re still going out busy, and it is bittersweet,” said co-owner Ricky Hensley.

The restaurant stayed busy with lines of customers out the doors in its last week.

“Everybody in the community’s talking about it. No one wants them to close,” said customer Wanda Patton.

Co-owner Shane Hensley will be running the Dairy Dart food truck. He says they are unsure when it will be opening.

