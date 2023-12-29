Clemson beats Kentucky in a Gator Bowl thriller

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WYMT) - #22 Clemson downed Kentucky in the 79th annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl Friday, 38-35.

Clemson got on the board first behind a 39-yard field goal from Jonathan Weitz.

Kentucky returned fire after a 43-yard run from Ray Davis set up a Barion Brown touchdown.

The first quarter would end there, Kentucky leading 7-3.

Clemson responded with a touchdown in the second quarter with 10:17 left in the first half.

Devin Leary found Dane Key on back-to-back possessions for the score.

Kentucky went into halftime up 14-10.

Brown broke open the second half with the longest kickoff return in Gator Bowl history, giving the Wildcats a 21-10 lead, which would stand through three quarters.

Clemson started the 4th with a touchdown, however, the Tigers failed the two-point try, making it 21-16.

Jordan Lovett came up with a huge interception, giving the ball back to UK.

Weitz and the Tigers came back with 7:00 minutes in the fourth with a field goal, cutting the lead to two, 21-19.

Clemson’s defense continued to swarm, forcing Brown to fumble on the next possession.

The Tigers would capitalize scoring a TD, making it 27-21 Tigers.

Kentucky fired back on a Leary to Brown bomb, allowing the Wildcats to re-take the lead 28-27.

The fireworks wouldn’t stop there, Weitz hit another field goal, this time from 52 yards, off the crossbar and in.

Clemson took the lead over Kentucky with 2:53 left in the game, 30-28.

The Wildcats would march back down after another great pass from Leary to Jordan Dingle.

Ray Davis would cap off the drive with a walk-in touchdown.

The Tigers had a little more juice left behind Phil Mafah’s fourth touchdown. The Tigers went ahead 38-35 with 0:17 left.

Devin Leary would throw a late INT, giving the Tigers their second bowl win in a row.

Clemson is now 3-1 versus Kentucky in bowl games.

Kentucky finishes the season 7-6.

