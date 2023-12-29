Ceremonial Swearing-In for Ky. Constitutional Officers’ announced

File photo of American flag
File photo of American flag(Honor Flight Tallahassee, MGN Online)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The newly-elected Kentucky Constitutional Officers will be sworn in next month.

The ceremonial swearing-in will be at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda at 10 a.m. on January 2.

Officers being sworn in include 39th State Treasurer Mark Metcalf, 48th Auditor of Public Accounts Allison Ball, 36th Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell, 86th Secretary of State Michael Adams, and 52nd Attorney General Russell Coleman.

The event will include remarks from both Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives David Osbourne (R-59) and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers (R-25).

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
Crews working to repair internet lines.
Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
A new parking enforcement system will bring 25 new cameras to the city's streets.
Pikeville to police parking with automated camera system

Latest News

Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for suspected stolen trailer.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected stolen trailer
Avery Newsome, 38, of Grethel Ky. arrested by Prestonsburg Police Department.
Prestonsburg PD arrests suspected child predator
Icy weather
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix expected through Saturday
Madison County Board of Education.
Madison Co. Schools denies charter school application