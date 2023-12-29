Ceremonial Swearing-In for Ky. Constitutional Officers’ announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The newly-elected Kentucky Constitutional Officers will be sworn in next month.

The ceremonial swearing-in will be at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda at 10 a.m. on January 2.

Officers being sworn in include 39th State Treasurer Mark Metcalf, 48th Auditor of Public Accounts Allison Ball, 36th Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell, 86th Secretary of State Michael Adams, and 52nd Attorney General Russell Coleman.

The event will include remarks from both Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives David Osbourne (R-59) and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers (R-25).

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.