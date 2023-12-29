AAA suggests being prepared before traveling this winter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season is coming to an end, however, that is not keeping people off the roads and in the airports.

AAA East-Central Spokesperson, Tiffany Stanley, mentioned this season is anticipated to be record-breaking with over 115 million people traveling more than 50 miles.

“That’s about 2.5 million more people traveling this year,” Stanley said. “Airports are seeing increased traffic and delays due to weather and general foot traffic.”

If you are heading to the airport to travel, AAA suggests the following:

Download your airline’s app to receive the latest information on your flights

Book parking ahead of time as parking may be fully exhausted

Try not to check a bag as this is another line you will have to wait in

If you are driving, AAA suggests the following:

Have the vehicle inspected by looking at tires, engine, wipers

Have the battery checked and replaced if needed

Have an emergency roadside kit with jumper cables, first aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, and items to stay warm

AAA offers to check your battery, and even replace it immediately should it need to be serviced. Car batteries should be checked once a year as they typically need to be replaced every three years.

Stanley suggested having a AAA membership in place before you even leave or it’s too late.

AAA allows teenage drivers aged 16-18 to be added to their parent or guardian’s plan at no additional cost.

To sign up for a AAA membership, go to their website or stop by one of their locations.

