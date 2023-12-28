Your addiction recovery doesn’t have to wait until 2024

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people use the new year as a fresh start, but an advisor at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said that if you want help with a substance use disorder, start today.

Vanessa Keeton, Vice President of Marketing at ARC said that entering the treatment program at ARC both saved and changed her life for the better.

“I understand the feeling of hopelessness that you have when you’re in addiction because I’ve experienced that myself and I assumed that one day someone was just going to find me dead. You know that’s what happened to people like me but it’s never too late as long as you’re still breathing,” said Keeton.

After completing the program Keeton was able to come back and work for ARC to continue saving lives.

“It’s all about community and building those relationships and just allowing God to heal the relationships that you may have damaged in the past and building relationships with new people that you can find a new support system for your life,” said Keeton.

She said although the New Year seems like a good time to start fresh if you are thinking about entering a treatment program then you should call today.

ARC has provided transportation to people from 119 of the 120 counties in the commonwealth because it understands the barrier transportation causes for people.

“There are treatment options out there, Kentucky has more treatment beds per capita than any other state in the nation now. And so living here we are so fortunate that there’s a recovery movement and that people know there is help there for them,” said Keeton.

One option for families that feel their loved one may die without treatment, but is refusing to go is, Casey’s Law.

Casey’s Law is named for Matthew “Casey” Wethington and allows family members to get a court order for their loved one to enter a treatment program.

“That’s the best thing I think someone who’s a family member can do for someone in recovery,” said Keeton.

