Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a busy Wednesday at county clerks’ offices across the state, since there are only two more days for people to get their car tags renewed.

“Please come on in and get everything done that you can before we have this switch over to the new data base,” said Kenny Barger, the Madison County Clerk.

As Barger, the Madison County Clerk explained, the state is installing a new system. They said it will more convenient and save you money, but they’re installing in it phases. So in Madison County, after the 29th the office will be closed for five days. But some offices might be closed until the 16th.

“So one of the problems we’ve always had is someone will come in and say I want to license all my cars. We have to look up each individual vehicle. This is like a website you would go to to buy clothing or anything else. "

Barger said the slight inconvenience now will be worth it.

“We bring up the customer and it shows every vehicle they own. What needs to be renewed, what doesn’t. And it looks just like that to the customer when they go online.”

Most drivers told us they decided to go ahead and do their vehicle registration today to make sure they were all good going into the new year.

“The line’s kind of long, but it was pretty quick,” said one person in line.

“There was a long line, but everything’s good. I got my registration, I’m ready for next year. I have my stickers ready to go, so no problems,” another said.

More than 350 million records will need to be transferred into the new system statewide. You can check with your local county clerk to know the exact dates they’ll reopen.

