Robert Stivers files for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky lawmaker has filed paperwork with intentions of seeking re-election.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Senate President Robert Stivers declared he would try to retain his seat as representative of the 25th Senate District.

“I will be honored and hope to continue representing District 25,” said Stivers. “We’ve done a lot of good things in the 25th Senate District and across Kentucky.”

The 25th Senate District includes parts of Clay, Jackson, Knox, McCreary, Owsley, and Whitley counties.

