Robert Stivers files for re-election

SENATE PRESIDENT
SENATE PRESIDENT(WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky lawmaker has filed paperwork with intentions of seeking re-election.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Senate President Robert Stivers declared he would try to retain his seat as representative of the 25th Senate District.

“I will be honored and hope to continue representing District 25,” said Stivers. “We’ve done a lot of good things in the 25th Senate District and across Kentucky.”

The 25th Senate District includes parts of Clay, Jackson, Knox, McCreary, Owsley, and Whitley counties.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse for allegedly abusing her young child.
Kentucky mother accused of abusing baby
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
A man accused of shooting two people in Knox County was arrested in Floyd County on Wednesday.
Man arrested in Floyd Co. in connection to Knox Co. shooting
MGN Online
Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75
Kristin Collins
Foundation for Appalachian Ky. names new CEO

Latest News

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has received reports of bank fraud.
Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office receives reports of bank fraud
Stormy Weather
A little wintry weather is on the way
Addiction recovery workers share treatment trends they see during and after holidays
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown