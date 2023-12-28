Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office receives reports of bank fraud

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 28, 2023
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones reported that his office has received reports of bank fraud.

Jones said customers have reportedly received text messages or phone calls from individuals or a group of people acting like representatives of the customers’ bank.

The sheriff added the individuals and the group is reportedly telling the customer that they are from their bank’s fraud center and then request that the customer verify themselves by providing the individual with information such as the account number and passwords.

Jones urged folks to be cautious when sharing bank information.

