Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard

Crews working to repair internet lines.
Crews working to repair internet lines.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people in Perry County are without internet.

Officers with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call near exit 56 in Hazard Thursday morning, where they said wire appeared to have been intentionally cut.

Crews told a WYMT reporter that internet could be back on within the next few hours.

Police said they do not have a lead on a suspect, but they are investigating.

Officers are asking anybody that has information to call them or message their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse for allegedly abusing her young child.
Kentucky mother accused of abusing baby
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
Kristin Collins
Foundation for Appalachian Ky. names new CEO
A man accused of shooting two people in Knox County was arrested in Floyd County on Wednesday.
Man arrested in Floyd Co. in connection to Knox Co. shooting
MGN Online
Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75

Latest News

Hazard Wastewater Plant
Hazard Wastewater Plant undergoing needed maintenance
Addiction Recovery Care says its always a good time to enter treatment
Your addiction recovery doesn’t have to wait until 2024
KY Fish & Wildlife said it's important to refurbish the natural habitat in lakes, which...
Donate your real Christmas tree to improve Kentucky’s fish habitats
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door