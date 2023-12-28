Police: wires appear intentionally cut in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people in Perry County are without internet.

Officers with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call near exit 56 in Hazard Thursday morning, where they said wire appeared to have been intentionally cut.

Crews told a WYMT reporter that internet could be back on within the next few hours.

Police said they do not have a lead on a suspect, but they are investigating.

Officers are asking anybody that has information to call them or message their Facebook page.

