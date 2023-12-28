Pike Co. business bringing fresh sips, sandwiches to the table

COAL RUN, Ky. (WYMT) - A business partnership that began with a baseball equipment company has grown beyond the bases, offering a taste of something new for the Pike County community.

John Bevins and Karen Caldwell opened Tasty Teas Sandwich Shop to give folks a fresh taste of fruit teas, subs, sandwiches and more.

“She wanted to do tasty teas, and I wanted to do a sandwich shop, so we kind of- you know- went backwards and forward with ideas,” said Bevins.

“Arguing every day about a name,” laughed Caldwell.

The combination of the two ideas is now bringing visitors from all around to the Coal Run business, which is located off of US 23 next to American Vintage Barber Shop.

“It hit a home run,” said Bevins. “This town needed a fresh place to come get sandwiches come get real fruit teas.”

The business has seen quick growth on its Facebook page, helping the word get out, but they hope to see more people giving the food a shot in real life.

“Because they come from my love,” said Caldwell. “It’s true. When you love people, your food will be tasty.”

The duo said they are already proud to serve the community and thankful for the people who have supported their mission.

“You know, that’s how we build up,” said Caldwell. “Our customers, they really help us.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.