Officers responding to car crash on Christmas find man dressed as the Grinch behind the wheel

Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers...
Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers arrived, they found the driver wearing a full Grinch costume.(The Word Barn/Exeter NH Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, N.H. (Gray News) – Police in a New Hampshire town were surprised to find the Grinch behind the wheel of a crashed car on Christmas Day.

According to the Exeter Police Department, the “unusual” crash involved a driver dressed as the Grinch who veered off the roadway and struck a sign and a mailbox.

Police responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers arrived, they found the driver wearing a full Grinch costume.

The 31-year-old driver was uninjured. His vehicle had significant front-end damage along with a smashed windshield and a broken window, police said.

“This was certainly a unique situation,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said. “Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse for allegedly abusing her young child.
Kentucky mother accused of abusing baby
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
Kristin Collins
Foundation for Appalachian Ky. names new CEO
A man accused of shooting two people in Knox County was arrested in Floyd County on Wednesday.
Man arrested in Floyd Co. in connection to Knox Co. shooting
MGN Online
Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75

Latest News

Officials purchased the building for more office space.
Knott Co. officials purchase building for more office space
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
Addiction Recovery Care says its always a good time to enter treatment
Your addiction recovery doesn’t have to wait until 2024
An endangered alert was issued Thursday for 4-year-old Zuryah and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker...
Endangered missing alert issued for 4-year-old and infant in Colorado