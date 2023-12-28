A little wintry weather is on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy start to Wednesday we saw a few hours of dry weather, but as we move into Thursday there is at least a small chance of precipitation and clouds are going to thicken back up as our next weather maker arrives. Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with an ever so slight chance of a rain shower during the day, mainly north of the Mountain Parkway. We go from the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

This slight chance of rain today is caused by a big area of upper level low pressure slowly working its way into the Ohio Valley. This system is going to be pulling some colder air down as it moves in cause our temperatures to drop to near freezing by Friday morning. During the day on Friday our highs will only top out in the upper 30s to near 40, but as the cold air comes down, we will likely see a mix of rain and snow. This will turn to all snow as the sun sets on your Friday, and a few areas of light accumulation are possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. This will not be a big impact event as ground temperatures are too warm for slicks spots to form on the roads. We will keep a few lingering snow showers in the forecast for Saturday as highs again struggle to reach 40.

New Years Eve looks pretty nice for now with a breezy southerly wind bringing our temperatures back to the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. However it looks like another quick moving system will try to dive into the mountains on New Year’s Day and may bring us another chance of wintry mix.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.