Knott Co. officials purchase building for more office space

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knott County Fiscal Court announced they have purchased a building in Hindman through Local Government Economic Development Funding.

The building, which is located next to the Knott County Courthouse, will be used as office space.

Several officials had to move into the courthouse because of the July 2022 flood.

“When you got all this FEMA paperwork and this NRCS paperwork that you’re trying to keep up with in your daily logs, it’s not really a good practice to have five or six people in one big room,” said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.

Dobson said while flooding was able to reach the bottom floor of the building, they have ideas for how it could be renovated.

“Once we get everything back in order in the bottom part of that building, there’s actually some business opportunities there,” said Dobson.

Dobson also said they should be able to move into the building by early spring.

