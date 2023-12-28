Kentucky lawmakers preview legislative session

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work next week in Kentucky.

The general assembly session will reconvene on Tuesday.

This session, lawmakers must pass a new, two-year state budget.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s $136.6 billion, two-year proposed budget included pay raises for the salaries of public educators, pay raises for state workers, and increased funding for public universities, economic development, and foster care.

Budget discussion is expected to take up much of the 60-day session.

Beshear said during an interview with WSAZ that passing universal Pre-K is a way to address learning loss throughout the commonwealth.

“We’ve got to stop learning loss where it starts. Fifty-four percent of kindergartners show up, not kindergarten ready, 54%. In Kentucky, our plan would create would provide 34,000 additional Kentucky children with pre-K services and provide such an investment in child care,” Beshear said.

Beshear stressed, during an interview with WSAZ, that he also wants to see lawmakers pass an 11% pay raise for all public educators, including bus drivers, janitors, and cafeteria staff.

State Sen. Robin Webb said she’s open to discussion of universal Pre-K but believes there should be a more tailored approach based on geographical location.

“I’d like to see a pilot program to see where we can have data on success. We know it’s beneficial with those kids learning at a younger age or so,” Webb said. “I don’t want to throw money at a blanket approach because that is not going to work in Eastern Kentucky, what works in Louisville.”

State Rep. Bobby McCool is also open to the idea but raises concerns about the duration of the program.

“My concern is with the universal pre-K ... [is it] just during the months that school is occurring? How would that impact a child or child care during the months they’re not in school?” McCool said.

Other budget requests include the proposed hiring of more state troopers and social workers and expanding juvenile detention centers throughout the commonwealth.

McCool would like to see funding gaps addressed for law enforcement including sheriff’s deputies.

The state’s next two-year budget period starts next July 1.

To read the 2024-2026 executive budget summary and draft budget bills visit the Office of the State Budget Director website.

