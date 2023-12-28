Kentucky football gears up for Friday’s Gator Bowl versus Clemson

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WYMT) - Kentucky football is just one day away from a noon kickoff against #22 Clemson in the 79th annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

The team was on the practice field Wednesday and Thursday on the campus of North Florida.

It has been more than one month since the Wildcats last played, earning a 38-31 win over Louisville in the Governor’s Cup.

The Cats will look to down another ACC opponent to end the year, a conference they have dominated, winning the last seven games against ACC opponents.

“A lot of energy, we’ve got all our guys out there, we’re excited to play a good quality opponent in Clemson,” said Josh Kattus, UK tight end.

A huge part of this game is the return of running back Ray Davis, who finished the season with 1,066 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

“For me, I started this chapter on September 2,” said Davis. “I wanted to be able to finish it and be able to go out with the guys. When I found out it was Clemson and I knew the opportunity we have to play a really good team, I decided to step up to the plate and I want to play.”

The two teams have met 13 times, with the Wildcats having the upper hand, winning eight.

The Tigers won the last meeting in 2009, 21-13, in the Music City Bowl.

The game will start at noon Friday on ESPN.

