Hazard Wastewater Plant undergoing needed maintenance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard Wastewater Plant is currently undergoing some needed maintenance after facing issues with a buildup of excessive waste.

Hazard City Manager Tony Eversole said the wastewater plant was recently dealing with several feet of waste sludge which led to ongoing maintenance.

“Instead of the conventional way of letting the drains and the floors separate the solids. We had to actually get equipment down in there,” Eversole said. “Skid steers down in the basins and they were loading the solids into a larger piece of equipment and then it went to a truck.”

Eversole added that it is an expensive project. However, the city is doing its part to keep the wastewater plant in optimal condition.

“The cost of disposal of any kind of waste is extremely high. I mean it is approximately $50 a ton. When you’re talking about thousands of tons it runs into a lot of money. So, what we are trying to do is save money. We’ve constructed a drying bed, a temporary drying bed at the site,” he said.

The maintenance is expected to be finished around the start of the New Year.

As we enter 2024, he said there are several construction projects he is looking forward to.

“New water lines. We’ve got all of Lothair has got to be replaced this year, all of Christopher. We’ve got stuff in the works for Backwoods,” he said.

He said that the Lothair and Christopher projects are expected to begin in the spring.

