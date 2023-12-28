FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow showers to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An upper-level low will spark scattered snow showers as we end the work week and start the weekend. We are not expecting big impacts, but some light accumulation can not be ruled out in grassy areas and on elevated surfaces.

Tonight Through Friday Night

A stray sprinkle or snow flurry can not be ruled out tonight, but most of the region looks to stay dry and cool. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The forecast turns slightly wintry to end the work week. Scattered snow showers will be possible under a cloudy sky. High temperatures will top out above freezing in the upper-30s, so we are not expecting major impacts. However, a dusting can not be ruled out in grassy areas and on elevated surfaces, especially in the higher elevations of Southeast Kentucky and Southwest Virginia.

Spotty snow showers linger into Friday night, but again, it is not looking to be a big deal. Lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Holiday Weekend Forecast

Wintry mischief looks to stick around as we start the holiday weekend. Spotty snow showers will be possible Saturday, especially for the first half of the day. We remain cloudy and cool. Highs top out in the upper-30s, while lows dip into the lower-30s.

The forecast for New Year’s Eve is looking great! We remain dry under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures rebound into the upper-40s. We are tracking chilly conditions into Sunday night, so be sure to bundle up if you have plans. Lows fall into the lower-30s.

We are keeping a close eye on another potential weather system by New Year’s Day. Models are hinting at another round of wintry mix on Monday. Temperatures look to reach the upper-30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-20s as cooler air rushes in.

Extended Forecast

We are starting 2024 on a chilly note. High temperatures on Tuesday remain in the lower-40s, but the forecast is trending drier. Lows are back in the upper-20s by Tuesday night.

The forecast is looking dry and partly sunny on Wednesday. Highs reach the mid-40s, and lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

