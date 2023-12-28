Donate your real Christmas tree to improve Kentucky’s fish habitats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that Christmas is over, you might be wondering what to do with your real Christmas tree.

Well, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife is asking you to donate it to them to help improve Kentucky’s fisheries.

“It’s a great way that, you know, they can add to the wildlife here in the state,” said Jeff Crosby, a Fish and Wildlife biologist.

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife says over the last seven years, they’ve been doing this program, they’ve collected more than 32,000 Christmas trees. They say it creates a fish habitat where they can feed, shelter and spawn.

“These sites are getting heavily used by fish. It allows these fish to interact. It allows them to find areas to eat and grow,” said Crosby.

Crosby says it’s important to refurbish the natural habitat in lakes, which creates an opportunity for fish to thrive.

“Some of these lakes have been around 50-60 years and, over time, a lot of that natural material decays and goes away,” said Crosby.

The donated trees will be dropped into select lakes all over the state at a variety of depths. Crosby said these areas usually become hot spots for fish.

“It also gives anglers a chance to locate some areas where they may be able to catch a few fish,” said Crosby.

Crosby asks that people remove all of their decorations and lights before donating them.

“These are unmanned sites, so they can go drop their trees off at their convenience,” said Crosby.” We recommend that they do it during daylight hours.”

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife said they’re only asking for real Christmas Trees. They don’t want any wreaths or garlands.

Donations will be accepted through January 15 at 29 different drop-off locations.

