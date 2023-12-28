Addiction recovery workers share treatment trends they see during and after holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays can be a time many of us look forward to, but for those in recovery or active addiction, it can be a time of stress and anxiety.

“There can be a lot of triggers to that. Loneliness, sadness, reminiscing about past holidays with family and not getting to have that,” said Kara Brown-Floyd with the Recovery Café in Lexington.

Kevin Schmidt with Addiction Recovery Care said he sees more people seeking treatment during this time of the year.

“If that person is houseless, people want to be safe and warm and I absolutely don’t blame them, so that’s probably one of the reasons we see a big uptick in people seeking treatment,” Schmidt said. “Not only can this time of year bring back those uncomfortable memories and feelings, it can also be a good motivation for someone to say, ‘hey, I’m just sick and tired of this and I’m just ready to do something different.’”

Schmidt said this time also brings more relapses.

“You know, when we see an increase in intakes and admissions, we also typically see a slight increase in people leaving against medical advice, so that does happen,” Schmidt added.

Overdoses may also increase during the winter months; a topic that hits close to home for Brown-Floyd.

“We did recently lose one of our community members to an overdose, and its unfortunate, and its a reminder that its not getting any better out there and that the importance of the work we’re doing and having our doors open and having a place for our members to come and stay connected,” Brown-Floyd said.

For those struggling right now, help is always out there.

“The key to recovery is building community, and that regardless if its Thanksgiving or Christmas or the new year, that the doors always open and we hope that you come in and build that community with us,” Brown-Floyd said.

Brown-Floyd added the Recovery Café is aiming to help those they serve right now through engaging activities, like creating vision boards for the things they hope to improve on and accomplish going into 2024.

