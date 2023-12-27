Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets sold at Whole Foods are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollock and Cod Fillets.

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)

The fillets were sold nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best-buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either Feb. 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses, but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75
A man accused of shooting two people in Knox County was arrested in Floyd County on Wednesday.
Man arrested in Floyd Co. in connection to Knox Co. shooting
The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
Flood survivor receives camper after many nights in tent
A Wayne County man was arrested for reportedly falsely imprisoning his girlfriend and homeowner.
Sheriff: Wayne Co. man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
jacqueline coleman breathitt county
Lt. Gov. Coleman provides update on medical condition

Latest News

Dustin Southwood
Wayne Co. man charged with burglary
Jason Bruner
Sheriff: Woman finds stranger on her front porch, man arrested
A new parking enforcement system will bring 25 new cameras to the city's streets.
Pikeville to police parking with automated camera system
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave...
Authorities identify remains found by hikers nearly 50 years ago in shallow grave