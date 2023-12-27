Wayne Co. man charged with burglary

Dustin Southwood
Dustin Southwood(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a home.

Police said Dustin Southwood, 38, of Monticello, broke into a home on Dec. 20 while the homeowner was in the hospital.

Police added a family friend was checking the home, located on Hilltop View Road, when the person found Southwood inside.

Southwood reportedly said he was also checking on the home, but police said they were told by the family that his comment was a lie as they found a pry bar sticking out of a safe.

Southwood was charged with burglary. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75
Kentucky State Police are looking for 39-year-old Donald Napier as a person of interest in a...
KSP looking for man following Southern Ky. shooting
The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
Flood survivor receives camper after many nights in tent
A Wayne County man was arrested for reportedly falsely imprisoning his girlfriend and homeowner.
Sheriff: Wayne Co. man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
jacqueline coleman breathitt county
Lt. Gov. Coleman provides update on medical condition

Latest News

Kristin Collins
Foundation for Appalachian Ky. names new CEO
The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling says the number of calls to the state's problem...
Calls into Kentucky’s problem gambling hotline have tripled
One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
One person killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says