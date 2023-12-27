Sheriff: Woman finds stranger on her front porch, man arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Jason Bruner, 47, of London, on Dec. 26 after he was reportedly intoxicated on another person’s porch.

After arriving at the home on Oneal Road, police said Bruner told them he was going deer hunting.

He was charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon and public intoxication.

Bruner was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

