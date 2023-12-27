Sheriff: Woman finds stranger on her front porch, man arrested

Jason Bruner
Jason Bruner(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Jason Bruner, 47, of London, on Dec. 26 after he was reportedly intoxicated on another person’s porch.

After arriving at the home on Oneal Road, police said Bruner told them he was going deer hunting.

He was charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon and public intoxication.

Bruner was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75
Kentucky State Police are looking for 39-year-old Donald Napier as a person of interest in a...
KSP looking for man following Southern Ky. shooting
The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
Flood survivor receives camper after many nights in tent
A Wayne County man was arrested for reportedly falsely imprisoning his girlfriend and homeowner.
Sheriff: Wayne Co. man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
jacqueline coleman breathitt county
Lt. Gov. Coleman provides update on medical condition

Latest News

Dustin Southwood
Wayne Co. man charged with burglary
Kristin Collins
Foundation for Appalachian Ky. names new CEO
The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling says the number of calls to the state's problem...
Calls into Kentucky’s problem gambling hotline have tripled
One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
One person killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says