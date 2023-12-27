Pikeville to police parking with automated camera system

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is working through new plans that will change the way parking is policed on its downtown streets.

The city is partnering with a company called Automotus to install 25 cameras that will monitor 75 of the city’s parking spaces. A one-year pilot program will test the automated camera system for ticketing traffic violations on several of the busiest streets.

“Once they park, it knows when they are still parking there. Two hours and one minute later or whatever, it knows they violated that time limit,” said Deputy City Manager of Operations Brad Slone. “It will basically go through the entire process of writing a ticket and mailing it out, so we can encourage people to move more frequently.”

The new system will reduce the need for a police presence by automatically scanning license plates and sending tickets directly to the registered drivers. The new system will perform its job using a second-party Automated License Plate Recognition.

“Our officers work hard and they do things besides just law enforcement,” said Slone. “The time that they spend, you know, walking around checking to see how long somebody’s parked, could be better spent elsewhere for the community.”

The shift comes after a 2019 ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that said using chalk on tires for parking enforcement is unconstitutional.

“Since then, it’s been a challenge to keep open spaces on the streets,” said Slone.

The change also comes with an increase in the amount of money for specific ticket fines, with most fines increasing by $10. The city heard the second reading of an ordinance Thursday, which would approve the new ticket fees and change language to allow tickets to be directly mailed to registered drivers instead of requiring an officer-written ticket.

However, officials said the change is not about punishing locals but preparing the streets for economic development and tourism.

Slone said he hopes the new system will encourage residents and those who work in town to park in some of the city’s free, off-street parking lots to keep space for visitors.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.