Oneida Baptist gets third straight win over Cordia in Bobcat Memorial Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Oneida Baptist Institute earned their third consecutive win over Cordia, 87-20, in the Bobcat Memorial Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The Bobcat Memorial Classic was hosted at Lee County High School.

OBI dominated from the opening tip-off with a flurry of early three-pointers from eighth grade guard Jacob Rogers.

The Mountaineers also created a lot of points off turnovers, jumping out 46-14 by the halftime break.

OBI boys head basketball coach Larry Gritton talked about his team’s growth after the final buzzer sounded.

“We’re working hard,” Gritton said. “We got a ways to go, but they continue to work hard in practice and hope that carries over into games. We were a bit sloppy today coming off a five day layoff and one day of practice due to the Christmas holiday, but they’re working really hard and as long as they do that I’ll be proud of them.

Gritton also discussed the direction in which he hopes the team improves heading into the upcoming 13th region All “A” Classic.

“We want to guard better,” Gritton said. “We want to play faster. We want to get out in transition. We’re kind of guard-oriented, so we want to take advantage of that.”

Coming up next, OBI will face West Carter on Thursday, Dec. 28 in the Bobcat Memorial Classic at Lee County High School at 3:00 p.m.

Cordia will face Lee County on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

