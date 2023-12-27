One person killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County

One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a train and truck collided in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County fire chief says a truck collided with a train near the intersection of Highway 2141 and Community Center Drive near the Hustonville area Wednesday afternoon. One person died in the crash.

Officials say a pickup truck was crossing the tracks when it was hit by a northbound train. The crossing has flashing lights and sounds but there is no cross bar. It’s one of several crossings along Kentucky 2141 in the Moreland Community just north of Hustonville and south of Junction City.

People who live nearby did not see the crash, but say this has been a common occurrence since they have lived in the area.

“You see people try to beat the trains right here at the same spot,” said Marvin Lane who lives in the area.

A Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff says the person killed is a man but officials have not released his name. There is still an active scene.

The train that hit the truck was on Norfolk Southern tracks and it was carrying a double decker load of box cars.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

