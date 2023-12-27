Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) confirmed multiple crashes on Interstate 75 Tuesday.

The crashes caused traffic to be temporarily backed up on the south side of London, spanning from Kentucky 192 to the 25-E Exit in Corbin.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported four crashes.

Officials did not confirm any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Sheriff warms of phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff warns community of scam calls
Robotext
Buchanan County Sheriff issues scam alert
Brush fire in woods in Laurel County, Kentucky
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve brush fire in E. Bernstadt
Pizza Hut in Cumberland.
Cumberland Pizza Hut closes, employees upset

Latest News

Drive sober or get pulled over
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign in full force thru end of holiday season
A Wayne County man was arrested for reportedly falsely imprisoning his girlfriend and homeowner.
Sheriff: Wayne Co. man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
jacqueline coleman breathitt county
Lt. Gov. Coleman provides update on medical condition
In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas