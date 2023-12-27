Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) confirmed multiple crashes on Interstate 75 Tuesday.

The crashes caused traffic to be temporarily backed up on the south side of London, spanning from Kentucky 192 to the 25-E Exit in Corbin.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported four crashes.

Officials did not confirm any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.