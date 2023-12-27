Lincoln Co. home destroyed in overnight fire

Lincoln Co. home destroyed in overnight fire
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln county home is destroyed after a fire.

The Lincoln County fire chief told WKYT a family lives at the home but wasn’t there at the time of the fire. The family’s pets were at a boarding facility.

The home on Toombs Hollow Road is a total loss, according to the fire chief. The cause remains under investigation.

Video submitted to WKYT by a viewer showed large flames and smoke billowing from the home.

