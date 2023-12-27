Kentucky mother accused of abusing baby

Hannah Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse for allegedly abusing her young child.
Hannah Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse for allegedly abusing her young child.(Madison County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Co., Ky. (WKYT) - A mother is accused of abusing her six-month-old daughter.

Berea Police say they were called to UK Hospital after finding bruises on the baby.

The mother, Hannah Rupard, admitted to hitting the child three times in the head. Police say the child suffered bruising near the temple and ear.

According to an arrest citation, Rupard told police she pulled a toenail off the baby’s toe, as well as forcing a pacifier in their mouth.

Rupard told police the child was crying, she had anxiety and was stressed.

Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse.

