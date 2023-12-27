“I know I don’t deserve it”: Man convicted in death of Scott Co. teen does not want parole

"I know I don't deserve it": Man convicted in death of Scott Co. teen does not want parole
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in the death of a pregnant Scott County teenager says he does not want parole.

Roger McBeath admitted to complicity to commit murder in the death of Ashley Lyons. McBeath appeared Wednesday morning for a parole hearing.

“I killed Ashley Lyons,” said McBeath.

“Tell us how you did that,” a parole board member asked.

“I shot her,” said McBeath.

Lyons, 18, was five months pregnant when she was found shot to death in her car in January 2004. A jury convicted McBeath of murder in 2004 and sentenced him to life in prison.

“She was my high school sweetheart; she was the mother of my child. She was someone I loved,” said McBeath.

The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled prosecutors used illegally obtained evidence and overturned the verdict. McBeath later took a plea deal for a lesser charge. A judge sentenced him to 42 years in prison.

Wednesday marked McBeath’s first opportunity for parole. During the parole board hearing, McBeath said he shot Lyons out of anger. McBeath told the parole board he was not interested in parole.

“I’m not here to convince y’all to give me parole, I know I don’t deserve it,” said McBeath. “But I do want to use this time to say that I’m truly sorry for what I did. I want to tell Ashley’s family that I’m truly sorry for what I did and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it.”

McBeath said he didn’t wish to continue the hearing after declining his parole eligibility. He has 17 years remaining on his sentence.

The full board will meet Tuesday to consider McBeath’s request.

