GreenHouse17 receives major donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Central Kentucky emergency shelter received a major donation.

GreenHouse17 was awarded a $100,000 donation from Alltech. The donation was made through Alltech’s second annual Make a Difference Golf Scramble. Funds were also matched from the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation.

GreenHouse17 helps support people escaping domestic violence.

“We are blessed that Alltech is willing to invest in helping vulnerable people,” said GreenHouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas.

“A contribution to GreenHouse17 creates a home for healing and regeneration, as well as the ability to serve thousands of survivors each year through legal advocacy, affordable housing assistance, children’s safe exchange and visitation, and countless other services,” said Deirdre Lyons, Alltech’s co-founder and director of corporate image, design and construction.

