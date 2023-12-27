Foundation for Appalachian Ky. names new CEO

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is undergoing a leadership change.

Kristin Collins, who has worked with the foundation since 2015, will replace founder Gerry Roll as the Chief Executive Officer.

Roll served as the CEO for more than one decade. She said their Board of Directors went through a thoughtful process when they selected Collins.

“Kristin has a lot of gifts and talents that I don’t particularly have. She’s a fabulous manager. She’s very organized,” said Roll.

While nervous, Kristin Collins said she is honored the board and staff believe in her work. She said planning will be an important part in continuing to grow the non-profit.

“Making sure that everyone is clear in what we need to be doing and how we need to be doing it, but then also never shying away from being innovative,” said Collins.

Collins will officially start as the CEO on Jan. 2.

Roll said she will take the role as founder in residence for some time as needed.

