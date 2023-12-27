‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign in full force thru end of holiday season

By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been traveling after spending the holidays away, you already know how busy the roads were today.

And experts said the highways are only going to get more congested as the week goes on. With more drivers on the roads, Lexington Police said you can expect to see more law enforcement out, too.

“Not just Lexington Police, but Kentucky State Police and everyone else will be out between now and New Years, specifically looking for impaired driving,” said Lt. Chris Van Brackel, with LPD.

This is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ yearly campaign. According to the NHTSA, December drunk driving deaths are the highest in almost 15 years.

“We can’t ticket our way out of the problem. It’s more important for things like this to get the word out. More people are going to see this story on WKYT than we could stop. That’s the key. Getting the word out ahead of time. Hey, don’t drink and drive.”

Because as Lt. Chris Van Brackel said, you will get pulled over. He said officers are also aware that Thursday is predicted to be the most congested day on the road during the post-holiday travel period. As AAA expects an estimated 104 million people drove to their holiday destinations this year, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to last year.

“If that sounds like a large number, it is. We’re expecting a very busy holiday season for travelers,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, with AAA of the Bluegrass.

And remember, the Drive Sober campaign runs thru January 1st.

