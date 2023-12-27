Cooling Down heading towards the New Year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy and dreary couple of days across the mountains, we are looking at some improving conditions. We keep things a little on the damp side this morning as showers slowly exit the region, for most of us the rain should be over by lunch time. This afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures topping out in the lower 50s. Tonight we go partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

We remain partly cloudy on Thursday and a little cooler thanks to a northerly wind. Highs will top out in the upper 40s. That leads us to our next weather maker on Friday and Saturday as a slow moving area of upper level low pressure works into the Ohio Valley. As it approaches the area, we will see an increase of clouds, a decrease of temperatures and a mixture of precipitation move in. It should start as a bit of rain on Friday, but as temperatures drop in the evening hours we will likely see a little bit of light snow develop. There is a chance of light accumulation, but we will fine tune the forecast as we get closer to the event. Highs on both Friday and Saturday will be in the lower 40s with lows near 30.

For New Year’s Eve on Sunday we are expecting dry conditions and highs in the mid 40s, with lows in the lower to mid 30s. For New Years Day a weak storm system looks to pass near the region and will bring us a slight chance of rain or snow.

