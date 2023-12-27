An unsettled forecast continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather pattern stays active to close out 2023. We are tracking cooler temperatures and possibly some snowflakes by Friday.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

We are tracking stray showers tonight. It will not rain everywhere, but a few showers can not be ruled out, especially in the Cumberland Valley. Low temperatures are cool. We dip into the upper-30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Our cooling trend continues on Thursday. Highs reach the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low.

We are looking mostly dry and chilly into Thursday night. A stray shower or snow flurry can not be ruled out. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

Some Snowflakes Possible To End The Work Week

The forecast takes a tricky turn by Friday. A cold core upper-level low looks to move across the region, and it could bring some wintry mischief for some. Temperatures will be above freezing in the upper-30s and lower-40s, so we are not expecting big impacts. However, some areas of wintry mix are looking possible to end the work week. Models typically do not handle these weather systems well, so we will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted. Some light accumulation will be possible in the grassy areas, mainly in the higher elevations of Southeast Kentucky and Southwest Virginia, but again, it is not looking like a big deal. Lows are back in the mid-30s.

A stray rain or snow shower can not be ruled out on Saturday. Highs top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly sunny sky. Lows fall into the lower-30s.

New Year’s Eve & Beyond

The forecast is looking good on New Year’s Eve. We are looking dry and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows dip into the lower-30s.

Models are hinting at another potential weather system by New Year’s Day. Some snow flurries or rain showers look possible as we remain cloudy and cool. Temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s, while lows dip into the upper-20s. We will watch it closely.

