Alice Lloyd Mountain Basketball Top 10: Week 5

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the boys and girls Alice Lloyd Mountain Basketball top 10 list heading into week five of the basketball season.

Boys Top 10:

1. Harlan County

2. Perry Central

3. Breathitt County

4. South Laurel

5. Corbin

6. Somerset

7. Pulaski County

8. Hazard

9. Lawrence County

10. Pikeville

Pikeville returns to the top 10 list after big wins over Pike Central and Boyd County in the Pikeville Invitational.

Girls Top 10:

1. Pikeville

2. Corbin

3. North Laurel

4. Pulaski County

5. Johnson Central

6. South Laurel

7. Leslie County

8. Southwestern

9. Knox Central

10. Perry Central

Johnson Central jumps to the fifth spot after wins over South Laurel and Elliott County. Perry Central and Leslie County also make their top 10 list debut.

