Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized, local veterans work to cover it up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say someone, or a group of people, spray painted Pro-Palestine and anti-war messages on and around monuments at Veteran’s Park.

Officers were called out just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of graffiti. LPD says none of the statements appear to be hate crime related.

The Lexington Police Forensic Services Unit did take photos to document the vandalism. A report has been completed for criminal mischief, second-degree. The person or persons responsible have not yet been found.

The city called Mobile Soda Blasting & Coatings to remove the vandalism. They cleaned the spray paint off of the concrete. However, the paint on the tank will remain until the city can paint over it. The process is delicate. If the tank is power washed, it will remove the tank’s paint.

A new monument was dedicated earlier this month to honor Fayette County inductees into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

When members of VFW Post 680 heard about the vandalism, they immediately took action.

“Our best solution was, let’s go get some flags. Let’s go get some flags that truly represent what the tank is what this park is, and use those as a method to right the individual or individuals’ poor idea of protest by just covering it up with the greatest symbol of our country,” said Junior Vice Commander of the Department of Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars, Nicole Horseman.

They brought several American flags to Veterans Park and used them to cover the vandalism on the tank.

Horseman says as service members and veterans, their job is to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and protect the rights of Americans. That includes the freedom of speech.

“One of the most fundamental things that we provide in that defense is freedom of speech. Freedom of speech does not condone criminal activity or desecrating and disparaging the memory of everyone that fought and died to give the citizens of this country the right to their opinions,” said Horseman.

For the veterans in Veterans Park on Tuesday afternoon, cleaning off the spray paint won’t fix what happened.

“This is not okay. This desecrates so many memories and principles for all of us. Don’t hurt the memory of our soldiers and sailors that sacrificed everything for you to have that freedom,” said Horseman.

“Clean-up is already underway. We will not tolerate destruction of private or public property. I urge everyone to join our statement in support of peace. The statement was crafted with local Arab and Jewish leaders. It was released earlier this month. We have taken a united stand to “keep Lexington peaceful, and all of its residents safe” at a time when there have been extremist attacks on Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities around the country. Lexington is saying ‘not here’. Several citizens and faith leaders, along with 10 members of the Urban County Council, have expressed their support of the statement. All residents are invited to join us.”

Lexington Police are investigating the incident.

Crews are working to clean-up the vandalism. (WKYT)

