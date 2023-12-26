Traffic Alert: Multiple crashes reported on I-75

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a traffic alert in Southern Kentucky.

Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) confirmed multiple crashes heading south on Interstate 75.

The crashes have caused traffic to be backed up on the south side of London, spanning from Kentucky 192 to the 25-E Exit in Corbin.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting four crashes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel County Sheriff warms of phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff warns community of scam calls
Robotext
Buchanan County Sheriff issues scam alert
Pizza Hut in Cumberland.
Cumberland Pizza Hut closes, employees upset
Brush fire in woods in Laurel County, Kentucky
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve brush fire in E. Bernstadt
Railroad ties on fire in Manchester, Kentucky
Firefighters extinguish railroad ties fire in Manchester

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are looking for 39-year-old Donald Napier as a person of interest in a...
KSP looking for man following Southern Ky. shooting
jacqueline coleman breathitt county
Lt. Gov. Coleman provides update on medical condition
A Wayne County man was arrested for reportedly falsely imprisoning his girlfriend and homeowner.
Sheriff: Wayne Co. man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
Lexington addiction centers prioritize the wellness of those in recovery while celebrating the...
Recovery centers prioritize wellness during holidays