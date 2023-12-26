Tracking a slow cooling trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After mild weather to start the week, we are tracking some cooler conditions on the horizon.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

We are tracking spotty showers to linger tonight. It will not rain all night, but you may need the umbrella at times. The better chance for rain looks to be before midnight. After midnight, a stray shower can not be ruled out, especially in the Big Sandy Valley. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-40s.

A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday, especially early in the Big Sandy Valley. However, most of the region looks dry. High temperatures will be cooler. We top out in the lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Wednesday night, a cool night is on tap. We remain partly cloudy, and lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s. An isolated shower will be possible, but it will not rain everywhere.

Cool Air Looming

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low. Highs reach the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the lower-30s.

We are tracking a tricky setup by Friday. A cold core upper-level low looks to move across the region and could bring some wintry mischief for some. Temperatures will be above freezing in the upper-30s and lower-40s, so we are not expecting big impacts. However, some areas of wintry mix are looking possible to end the work week. Models typically do not handle these weather systems well, so we will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted. Lows are back in the mid-30s.

A chilly day is on tap to start the holiday weekend. High temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly sunny sky. A stray shower or snow flurry may be possible, but it does not look to be a widespread issue. Lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, the forecast is not looking bad on New Year’s Eve. We are looking dry on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s, and lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

Another weather system looks to move across the mountains on New Year’s Day. Spotty showers are looking possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs only reach the upper-30s and lower-40s, while lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

