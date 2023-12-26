Top 5 plays after week 4 of the high school basketball season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the top five plays from week four of high school basketball across the mountains.

5. Thunderous block by South Laurel’s Jordan Mabe

Junior guard Jordan Mabe made an egregiously distasteful block on a player from CAL in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge championship game.

4. North Laurel’s Mariella Claybrook makes moves down on the block

Freshman forward Mariella Claybrook continued to impress. This time she earns the fourth best play of the week with a post move that was capped off with a textbook pump fake, footwork, and finish in the Lady Jags’ win over Perry Central in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic.

3. Shelby Valley’s Robert Stewart transition euro-step layup

Junior guard Rober Stewart started a break and finished it with a slippery, sleek euro-step layup through two defenders that caught our attention and had to be named the third best play of the week.

2. Pike Central’s Peyton Owens behind-the-back pass

Sophomore forward Peyton Owens made a behind-the-back pass so quick you may have missed it if you blinked.

Owens impressed enough to earn the second-best play of the week.

1. South Laurel’s Jordan Mabe splits defenders before finishing And-1 bucket

Mabe takes the top spot, owning two of the top five plays from week four. The junior guard split two defenders before a give-and-go that was capped off by a bucket plus a foul.

South Laurel owns the best spot in the top five plays of the week for the second consecutive week after Lady Cardinal freshman guard Maci Messer held the number one spot in week three.

