Soggy at times on Tuesday, tracking incoming cooler air

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled week of weather is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking rain chances on Tuesday and cooler air to end the work week.

Tuesday Forecast

Keep the umbrella close on Tuesday as scattered showers are likely at times. It will not rain all day, but off-and-on showers are possible under a partly sunny sky.

High temperatures remain above average. We top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s by Tuesday afternoon.

Into tonight, spotty showers look to linger, mainly before midnight. We are tracking some drier conditions after midnight.

Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Cooling Trend On The Way

We are tracking some cooler conditions to close out 2023.

High temperatures on Wednesday reach the mid-and-lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible, but the overall chance looks low. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We are tracking stray rain chances, but most of the region stays dry and cooler. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Friday & The Weekend

The holiday weekend is looking interesting.

Some areas of wintry mix may be possible on Friday as an upper-level low moves over the region. We will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted as we get more data. Highs on Friday top out in the upper-30s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

Some flurries can not be ruled out on Saturday, but most of the region is looking dry. Temperatures reach the lower-40s, and lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

New Year’s Eve is looking dry and cool. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s.

