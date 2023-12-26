Sheriff: Wayne Co. man arrested for unlawful imprisonment

A Wayne County man was arrested for reportedly falsely imprisoning his girlfriend and homeowner.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man is facing charges after multiple instances where he reportedly was falsely imprisoning a woman and another man.

The first incident happened last Saturday, when the man reportedly kept his girlfriend inside a home off of Black Road during a domestic violence situation.

The scenario repeated itself early Tuesday morning when deputies were dispatched to a call about a man reportedly on the floor and not responsive at a home on Cedar Bluff Circle Road. Officials realized the man was not having any type of medical episode.

When officials started to leave the home, the man began cussing at the homeowner. The homeowner then came to the door, saying he was tired of being threatened in his own home. This prompted the man to shut the door and lock it, refusing the homeowner the ability to go outside. Deputies were eventually able to enter the home after a standoff.

Jason Piercy, 37, was charged with terroristic threatening in the third degree and second degree unlawful imprisonment. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

