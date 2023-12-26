From resolution to reality: Pikeville YMCA prepping for new members in the New Year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As a new year approaches, New Year’s resolutions are hitting vision boards and to-do lists everywhere.

While a lot of corporations can benefit from the preparations, community spaces also see an increase in activity. For some of the most popular resolutions- revolving around hobbies, health and wellness- the Pikeville Area Family YMCA is hoping to help.

The new year brings a lot of new faces to the gym, seeing the new programs, options and resources available at The Y.

“Our our goal each year is to grow a little more,” said Executive Director Clifton Hatfield.

From a calendar of daily classes and groups, to a variety of recreational rooms and workout spaces, the facility has expanded and changed over the last several years. With the addition of the aquatic center, a new expansion to 24-hour strength room access and a growing youth department, representatives said it is a great partnership with the community that allows them to keep thriving.

“Even if working out ain’t for you, the mental health aspect of it is is great,” Hatfield said.

He said the beginning of the year is always a busy time for the gym and seeing the devotion continue through the year is always impressive. From people looking to hit a new personal record to kids learning how to hit a three-point shot, he said there is a variety of “ah-ha” moments that prove the importance and impact of the facility.

“Even if it’s just a little bit, that might not be a milestone but it might be a stepping stone,” said Hatfield. “When they first came in, they’re kind of scared to even get in the door and then after a couple months... you kind of grow together.”

The facility waives registration fees at the beginning of the year to encourage community members to give the Y a try. You can find out more about the facility and its memberships here.

