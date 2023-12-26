Reed Sheppard wins second SEC Freshman of the Week Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky and former North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard won his second Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award of the season, on Tuesday, December 26.

His first was back in week one of December, when Sheppard averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game versus Miami and UNC-Wilmington.

On November 21 versus Louisville, he recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 11 assists, in the 95-76 win.

Kentucky has won more weekly SEC honors (129) than any other school during the John Calipari era, including 98 SEC Freshman of the Week awards and 31 SEC Player of the Week honors.

D.J. Wagner has also won SEC Freshman of the week twice.

The former Jaguar has been on fire to start the 2023 season. He ranks fourth in the country in overall plus/minus for the season. Per KenPom.com, Sheppard leads the country in true-shooting percentage and second in effective field-goal percentage, his 57.8% from 3-point range ranks fourth in the nation.

Kentucky returns to the hardwood on Friday when the Cats host Illinois State. Game time is set for 7 p.m. ET with the game airing on SEC Network.

