Man arrested in Floyd Co. in connection to Knox Co. shooting

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - (UPDATE 12/27/2023) A man accused of shooting two people in Knox County was arrested in Floyd County on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police Troopers said Donald Napier, 39, is waiting to be taken back to Knox County. Napier is charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) spent the holiday weekend looking for a man accused of shooting two people in Knox County.

The incident happened Saturday morning near the Lynn Camp community.

Donald Napier is facing assault charges. Officials said he shot into a car as it was traveling down Lynn Camp Hollow Road.

“He’s in company with a female, possibly from the London area. Seems like we’ve been just a few steps behind him,” Trooper Shane Jacobs said.

Napier was seen driving a white Malibu, and police said the car was found Tuesday in Richmond and impounded.

Officials said the shooting happened several days after investigators got a complaint about a theft.

“Through our investigation, we have learned he’s been in the Northern Kentucky and Lexington areas,” Jacobs added.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated event, and the community is not in danger. However, if you have any information, officials said you should give them a call.

“If you see this individual, please do the right thing, contact us, let us apprehend him. Hopefully he will turn himself in,” Jacobs explained.

The two people shot, Jonathan Barrett and April Barrett, were injured, but officials said they expect both to recover.

The victims were flown to a Tennessee hospital, but police said one person was released and the other is expected to be released in a few days.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75
The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
Flood survivor receives camper after many nights in tent
A Wayne County man was arrested for reportedly falsely imprisoning his girlfriend and homeowner.
Sheriff: Wayne Co. man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
jacqueline coleman breathitt county
Lt. Gov. Coleman provides update on medical condition

Latest News

Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Hannah Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse for allegedly abusing her young child.
Kentucky mother accused of abusing baby
Jason Bruner
Sheriff: Woman finds stranger on her front porch, man arrested
Dustin Southwood
Wayne Co. man charged with burglary
According to the state, about 43 percent of Kentucky’s schools do not have an assigned...
Despite requirement, hundreds of Kentucky schools without resource officers